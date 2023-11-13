Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, BA, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 14,681 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 479.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2600 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 245,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 468.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 29,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 9,905 contracts, representing approximately 990,500 underlying shares or approximately 343% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2200 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2200 strike highlighted in orange:

