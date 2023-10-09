Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BILL, APLS, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 6,791 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 679,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 5,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,600 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 13,612 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,200 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 41,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

