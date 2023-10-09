Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BILL, APLS, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 6,791 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 679,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 5,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,600 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 13,612 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,200 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 41,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BILL options, APLS options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CNR YTD Return
Funds Holding SWP
PNC Financial Services Group MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.