Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BERY, AMBA, GEO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY), where a total volume of 4,355 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 435,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,700 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,438 contracts, representing approximately 243,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 11,067 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BERY options, AMBA options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

