Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBIO, DKNG, ASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO), where a total of 15,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.5% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,500 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 121,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 18,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH) saw options trading volume of 3,147 contracts, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of ASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares of ASH. Below is a chart showing ASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBIO options, DKNG options, or ASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
