Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZO, GWW, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 159,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2620 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 78 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2620 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,150 contracts, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,900 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 26,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 14,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

