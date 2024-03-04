News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVGO, UPS, MO

March 04, 2024 — 01:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 45,380 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 2,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 48,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 20,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 93,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.8% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 23,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

