Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVGO, LRCX, AVO

March 11, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 47,357 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 15,806 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 144.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mission Produce Inc (Symbol: AVO) saw options trading volume of 2,161 contracts, representing approximately 216,100 underlying shares or approximately 128.4% of AVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of AVO. Below is a chart showing AVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

