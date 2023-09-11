Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ATVI, EXR, PFE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 32,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 8,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,100 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) saw options trading volume of 7,613 contracts, representing approximately 761,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of EXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,300 underlying shares of EXR. Below is a chart showing EXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 104,270 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 9,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 975,900 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

