Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ASO, LEN, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total volume of 7,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 767,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.4% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 15,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,500 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 670,691 contracts, representing approximately 67.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 46,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

