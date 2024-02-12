Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ASO, LEN, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total volume of 7,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 767,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.4% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 15,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,500 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 670,691 contracts, representing approximately 67.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 46,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASO options, LEN options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of DMRE
Institutional Holders of SLTD
MOAT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.