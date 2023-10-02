Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARCH, LNTH, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 1,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 174,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,900 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) saw options trading volume of 4,281 contracts, representing approximately 428,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 9,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 984,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARCH options, LNTH options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
