Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARCH, AFRM, VTLE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 1,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,100 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 85,685 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE) options are showing a volume of 2,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,500 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARCH options, AFRM options, or VTLE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
