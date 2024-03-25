Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ANF, SPOT, GM

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 97,501 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 11,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANF options, SPOT options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
