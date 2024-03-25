News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ANF, SPOT, GM

March 25, 2024 — 03:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 13,991 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 97,501 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 11,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, SPOT options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

