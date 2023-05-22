Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMD, JPM, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 399,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 36,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 56,194 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 4,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 12,227 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, JPM options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of MOBI
DLHC Insider Buying
CLR Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.