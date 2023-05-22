Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMD, JPM, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 399,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 36,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 56,194 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 4,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 12,227 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

