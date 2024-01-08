Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AIR, ROKU, RILY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR), where a total of 3,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.6% of AIR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 345,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of AIR. Below is a chart showing AIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 58,622 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 106.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 4,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 15,328 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AIR options, ROKU options, or RILY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

