Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AIG, BLK, LUV

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 39,401 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 14,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
