Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AIG, BLK, LUV

March 04, 2024 — 01:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total volume of 28,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 12,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 39,401 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 14,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

