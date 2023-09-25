Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AA, CCRN, UUUU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 29,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Cross Country Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CCRN) saw options trading volume of 2,154 contracts, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares or approximately 46% of CCRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of CCRN. Below is a chart showing CCRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) saw options trading volume of 13,096 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,900 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
