Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZS, MTN, LW

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 4,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 9,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 938,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
