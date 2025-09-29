Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZS, MTN, LW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 13,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 3,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 4,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 9,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 938,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, MTN options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.