Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LVS, NRG, DUOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 35,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 15,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 15,810 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 6,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, NRG options, or DUOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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