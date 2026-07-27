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LVS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LVS, NRG, DUOL

July 27, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 35,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 15,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 15,810 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 6,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, NRG options, or DUOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LVS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LVS
NRG
DUOL

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