Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GE, APP, EW

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 55,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
And Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) options are showing a volume of 23,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
