Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GE, APP, EW

October 20, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 31,832 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,800 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 55,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) options are showing a volume of 23,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GE options, APP options, or EW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

