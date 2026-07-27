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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLX, SLGN, UNP

July 27, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), where a total of 3,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 336,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of DLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 386,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,400 underlying shares of DLX. Below is a chart showing DLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) options are showing a volume of 10,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of SLGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of SLGN. Below is a chart showing SLGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 23,302 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 10,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLX options, SLGN options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DLX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DLX
SLGN
UNP

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