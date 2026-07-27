Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLX, SLGN, UNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), where a total of 3,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 336,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of DLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 386,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 3,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,400 underlying shares of DLX. Below is a chart showing DLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) options are showing a volume of 10,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of SLGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of SLGN. Below is a chart showing SLGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 23,302 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 10,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLX options, SLGN options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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