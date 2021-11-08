Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, BA, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.0 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 102.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 345.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 43,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 248,578 contracts, representing approximately 24.9 million underlying shares or approximately 287% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 30,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 163,128 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 160.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 21,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

