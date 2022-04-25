Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SM, NVDA, ARCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), where a total volume of 16,083 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of SM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,200 underlying shares of SM. Below is a chart showing SM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 431,984 contracts, representing approximately 43.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 26,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) saw options trading volume of 7,383 contracts, representing approximately 738,300 underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SM options, NVDA options, or ARCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.