Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SM, NVDA, ARCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), where a total volume of 16,083 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of SM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,200 underlying shares of SM. Below is a chart showing SM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 431,984 contracts, representing approximately 43.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 26,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) saw options trading volume of 7,383 contracts, representing approximately 738,300 underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SM options, NVDA options, or ARCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.