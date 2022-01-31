Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QTRX, BA, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanterix Corp (Symbol: QTRX), where a total of 6,956 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 695,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 212.3% of QTRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 327,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,700 underlying shares of QTRX. Below is a chart showing QTRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 212,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 200.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 18,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 74,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 3,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QTRX options, BA options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.