Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTON, NOVA, LNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total volume of 287,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 26,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) options are showing a volume of 26,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,100 underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) options are showing a volume of 9,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 902,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,500 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

