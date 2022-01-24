Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTON, NOVA, LNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total volume of 287,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 26,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) options are showing a volume of 26,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,100 underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) options are showing a volume of 9,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 902,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,500 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTON options, NOVA options, or LNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.