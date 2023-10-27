Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, CLX, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 8,926 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 892,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 9,399 contracts, representing approximately 939,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 9,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 938,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
