Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, AFRM, GRND

May 10, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 18,236 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 8,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 65,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 8,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,200 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 2,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 234,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.4% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

