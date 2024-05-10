Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, AFRM, GRND

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 65,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 8,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,200 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 2,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 234,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.4% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, AFRM options, or GRND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSMO
Funds Holding CHIH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.