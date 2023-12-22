Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZM, FTAI, FRPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 31,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 4,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) options are showing a volume of 3,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,600 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
