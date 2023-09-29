News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZM, AFRM, CVNA

September 29, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 28,506 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 102,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 12,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 74,209 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 8,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, AFRM options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

