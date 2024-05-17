Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XPO, ABBV, ELF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO), where a total volume of 10,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 4,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,100 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 28,155 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 7,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XPO options, ABBV options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.