News & Insights

Markets
XPO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XPO, ABBV, ELF

May 17, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO), where a total volume of 10,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,100 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 28,155 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 7,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XPO options, ABBV options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Shipping Dividend Stocks
 ZBH Videos
 LTC Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPO
ABBV
ELF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.