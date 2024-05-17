Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XPO, ABBV, ELF

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 28,155 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 7,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:
