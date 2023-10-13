News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XP, ALGM, EOG

October 13, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total of 32,070 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 13,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 6,771 contracts, representing approximately 677,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) options are showing a volume of 15,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

