Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WPC, EXPE, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), where a total volume of 5,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 514,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of WPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,200 underlying shares of WPC. Below is a chart showing WPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 9,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 925,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 4,888 contracts, representing approximately 488,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

