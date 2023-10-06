Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WMT, CL, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 125,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 232.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 15,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) saw options trading volume of 64,642 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 181.9% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 35,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 47,904 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 177.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

