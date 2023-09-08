Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WMT, APPS, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 31,463 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 6,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 633,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 13,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 2,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

