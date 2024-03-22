Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WLK, WCC, DPZ

Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) options are showing a volume of 4,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 655,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 4,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WLK options, WCC options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LTXB Historical Stock Prices
WEX Split History
QDF Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.