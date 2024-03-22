News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WLK, WCC, DPZ

March 22, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), where a total volume of 2,801 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 280,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) options are showing a volume of 4,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 655,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 4,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WLK options, WCC options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

