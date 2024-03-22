Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WLK, WCC, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), where a total volume of 2,801 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 280,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) options are showing a volume of 4,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 655,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 4,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

