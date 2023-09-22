News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: W, COF, DAL

September 22, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

September 22, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 12,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 8,385 contracts, representing approximately 838,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 32,869 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, COF options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

