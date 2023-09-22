Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: W, COF, DAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 12,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 8,385 contracts, representing approximately 838,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 32,869 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for W options, COF options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Materials Dividend Stock List
HST Average Annual Return
Funds Holding MYI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.