Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: URI, KR, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 5,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:
Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 29,380 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 20,661 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, KR options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ECL Insider Buying
DO Split History
USL YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.