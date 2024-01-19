Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: URI, KR, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 5,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 29,380 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 20,661 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

