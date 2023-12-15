Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: URI, DOCU, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 15,309 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 221.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 691,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 96,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 11,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 14,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
