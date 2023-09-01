Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, MCD, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 60,377 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 3,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 43,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 2,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, MCD options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MGV
Funds Holding HRST
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.