Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, MCD, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 60,377 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 3,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 43,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 2,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

