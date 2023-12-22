News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, SNPS, MCD

December 22, 2023 — 03:28 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 17,675 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 2,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 4,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 447,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 3,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

