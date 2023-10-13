Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNH, ULTA, PNC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 59,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 188.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 5,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 577,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 793,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 12,463 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, ULTA options, or PNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
