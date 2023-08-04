Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, RKT, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 6,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 682,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 680,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 22,454 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 39,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, RKT options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

