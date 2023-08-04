Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, RKT, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 6,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 682,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 680,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 22,454 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 39,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, RKT options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BKSY Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RZC
Delta Air Lines MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.