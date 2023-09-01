Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UAL, URI, CPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 22,198 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,302 contracts, representing approximately 330,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE) options are showing a volume of 6,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 635,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, URI options, or CPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
