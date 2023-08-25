Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UAL, NOW, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 26,549 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 5,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 10,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, NOW options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RIC
NETS market cap history
OHI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.