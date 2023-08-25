Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UAL, NOW, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 26,549 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 5,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 10,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, NOW options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.