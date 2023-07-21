Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UAL, FOR, CCF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 58,083 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 5,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Forestar Group Inc (Symbol: FOR) saw options trading volume of 1,149 contracts, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares or approximately 73.9% of FOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of FOR. Below is a chart showing FOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chase Corp. (Symbol: CCF) saw options trading volume of 292 contracts, representing approximately 29,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of CCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 83 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,300 underlying shares of CCF. Below is a chart showing CCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

