Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: U, NBR, HON

December 08, 2023 — 03:43 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 61,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 1,214 contracts, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares or approximately 42% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 10,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

