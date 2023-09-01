Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, VRNT, RXO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 17,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT) saw options trading volume of 1,562 contracts, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) options are showing a volume of 2,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 222,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

