Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, VRNT, RXO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 17,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT) saw options trading volume of 1,562 contracts, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) options are showing a volume of 2,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 222,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTD options, VRNT options, or RXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Bruce Berkowitz
RWGE YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BBTD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.