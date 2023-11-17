Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, NXST, BTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 37,623 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 1,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,500 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 13,921 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTD options, NXST options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Canada Stock Channel
ASML Stock Predictions
Funds Holding CHKP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.