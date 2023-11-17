News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, NXST, BTU

November 17, 2023 — 03:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 37,623 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 1,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,500 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 13,921 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

