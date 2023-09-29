Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, DPZ, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.8 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 178.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 172,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,931 contracts, representing approximately 293,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 94,357 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 9,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,200 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

