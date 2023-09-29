Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, DPZ, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.8 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 178.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 172,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,931 contracts, representing approximately 293,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 94,357 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 9,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,200 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, DPZ options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.