Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: THO, CBRL, SMAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total volume of 4,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 461,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.4% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 4,997 contracts, representing approximately 499,700 underlying shares or approximately 102.9% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,100 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) options are showing a volume of 13,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,800 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

