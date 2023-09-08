Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: THO, CBRL, SMAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total volume of 4,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 461,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.4% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 4,997 contracts, representing approximately 499,700 underlying shares or approximately 102.9% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,100 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) options are showing a volume of 13,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,800 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for THO options, CBRL options, or SMAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DEW YTD Return
VMAR Videos
IUSG Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.