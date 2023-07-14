Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TEAM, SMCI, RBLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total of 14,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 26,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 99,634 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 12,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, SMCI options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
